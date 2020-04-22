Over 25,000 Nominations For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Later, Only An Elite Few Will Make It Through… Who Will It Be?

Nominations have officially closed and the anticipation is starting to build for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards. Over the span of six days, 25,250 nominations were cast for the SMAs! That’s a whole lot of talent spread over 18 categories and goes to show how much our archipelago has to offer in the realms of social media, fashion, photography, sports, music and more… Can you feel the hype?

We’re on the edge of our seat counting each and every nomination and I’ll be honest with you, it’s no easy task. Malta has so much talent to offer that it’s going to be pretty hard to narrow it down to a select few. But while we’re busy tallying up each and every one of your nominations, here’s a reminder of what’s on offer at this year’s SMAs (and the lovely sponsors helping it all come to life), brought to you by our main sponsors Dragonara Online!

We’ve officially entered the second stage of the SMAs and this is where the fun begins. Next Thursday 30th April, we’ll finally announce who made it through. Hearts will be broken and dreams will come true. Those who mustered enough support will enter through the pearly gates that is our website’s voting stage and will battle it out against an elite panel of nominees for the final chance to be crowned this year’s winner.