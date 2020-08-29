Over 100,000 Views Later, Xarabank’s Special Episode In Collaboration With Lovin Malta Shows That The Future Is Online

With over 100,000 views already, Xarabank’s epic return on Lovin Malta last night was nothing short of historic. Malta’s most popular TV programme made its online debut with over 9,500 people watching live to see Peppi Azzopardi deliver an in-depth interview with PN leadership rivals Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

And by the time the 90-minute special online broadcast was over, a total of 60,000 people had witnessed the episode. Xarabank was axed last week after 23 years on the air, but the show is far from over. Known for discussing and bringing social issues to light, amongst other things, the show was always bold in its approach and continues to be by making the shift online. And Malta has embraced this move wholeheartedly with many welcoming the new format… So much so, that the Xarabank episode has already amassed more than 100,000 views in just 18 hours over on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page!