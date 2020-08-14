Outdoor Cat Shelters Built By Għajnsielem Local Council With The Help Of Local Cat-Feeders
In a valiant effort to safeguard the village’s stray cat colonies, Għajnsielem Local Council has unveiled a series of outdoor cat shelters which will be distributed in different zones according to where colonies exist.
This project also includes a cat-neutering and chipping program which has been made possible by the ‘LC Care’ scheme issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights.
Mr Cauchi also said that this programme will also include an education campaign with the theme: “Adopt… don’t buy.”
These shelters are built from innovative designs which provide what you can consider as a somewhat playground for our furry friends apart from the basic protection against the weather.
Għajnsielem Local Council Mayor, Kevin Cauchi, said that these refuges were planned thanks to the input given by a number of cat-feeders.
This project has been implemented at a cost of €6,287, towards which the Council received the sum of €5,000 from the LC Project 2019 scheme.
During a press conference, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo referred to a meeting that focused on funds for the Directorate for Proper Treatment of Animals. The fund was launched with the aim of providing assistance and incentives to Local Councils, who in turn come up with new ideas and positive projects in the animals’ interests.