WATCH: Maltese Friends’ Nostalgic Tribute To Summer 2019 Will Make You Miss Life Before Social Distancing

Hugging, camping and just hanging out. Y’all remember what life before social distancing was like?

Nostalgia reigns supreme in a video that was uploaded last week by young Maltese videographer Neo Borg Bonaci. Usually busy directing hype-filled music videos for local rappers, Neo made the most of the current situation by looking back on a better time; Summer 2019.

“Favourite video I’ve edited so far,” he admitted on Facebook, sharing a video of all the memories he and his friends had made last summer back when social distancing was only a thing of dystopian sci-fis.

The video, aptly named F.R.I.E.N.D.S., is a poignant ode to not just Neo and his group of friends, but most Maltese summers, with everything from camping and swimming to group outings at the annual Beerfest and bumping cars featuring.

Viewers were quickly hit right in the feels with the video (which perfectly accompanies the track Numb by Bones), with people sharing their own memories of “the days we all miss”.

“I’ll welcome you all back after this sickness,” one of Neo’s friends promised, looking forward to a hopefully just as good Summer 2020.

Share this post if you miss the days before social distancing