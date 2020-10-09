Here’s Who 12-Year-Old Yorgen Fenech Really Wanted To Be ‘If I Weren’t Myself’

Everything gains a whole lot of perspective in retrospect. And as far as business magnate Yorgen Fenech is concerned, the accused mastermind of the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia might’ve everyone offered a different type of context… when he was just 12 years old.

As Fenech’s name continues to pop up in talks of everything from political scandals to a shocking murder, a seemingly more innocent part of his life is now making the rounds; a speech he had written when he was still in Form 2B.

Written in 1993, “If I Weren’t Myself I Would Like To Be…” actually earned preteen Fenech a First Prize in his section during the Middle School Speech and Drama Evening, and was dedicated to the young boy’s idol.

And who did this 12-year-old boy look up to so feverently? “None other than the Italian tycoon Silvio Berlusconi”.

“I can say that as a boy of twelve years I was blessed with a lovely family and up till now have led a very good life enjoying most of life’s luxuries,” Fenech starts in his speech, before moving on to gush over Italy’s controversial former Prime Minister.