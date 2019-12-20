Boy, This Instagram Caption Of Silvio Schembri’s Selfie With Keith Schembri Really Didn’t Age Well, Huh?
Ever looked back on your posts from yesteryear and found yourself cringing a little bit? Well, it could be worse… and by that, I mean way worse.
In a post that’s currently making the rounds on social media, an old photo uploaded by Labour MP Silvio Schembri on Instagram shows him posing for a selfie with Keith Schembri in Castille.
But it’s not the fact that Silvio Schembri has a photo with the former Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister who has since resigned and been slammed by much of his party that’s really noteworthy. The reason the screenshot is really going viral is the (in retrospect) ironic caption. Just two words, but enough to spread like wildfire:
“The mastermind”.
Keith Schembri has been named and implicated in the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by the current suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech, a business magnate and old friend of the former OPM Chief of Staff.
Just yesterday, in fact, Schembri was officially confirmed to be under investigation for the murder, with Chief Inspector Keith Arnaud also listing down a litany of other offences.
Since going viral, the above photo has disappeared from the Instagram feed of Silvio Schembri, who no doubt noticed how bad it looks in retrospect.
While the date of the upload is not shown in the screenshot that’s being sent out to message threads all over the country, the photo does look like it was taken during one of Labour’s last 10 historic wins… all of which Keith Schembri said were his doing yesterday.