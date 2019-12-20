Boy, This Instagram Caption Of Silvio Schembri’s Selfie With Keith Schembri Really Didn’t Age Well, Huh?

Ever looked back on your posts from yesteryear and found yourself cringing a little bit? Well, it could be worse… and by that, I mean way worse.

In a post that’s currently making the rounds on social media, an old photo uploaded by Labour MP Silvio Schembri on Instagram shows him posing for a selfie with Keith Schembri in Castille.

But it’s not the fact that Silvio Schembri has a photo with the former Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister who has since resigned and been slammed by much of his party that’s really noteworthy. The reason the screenshot is really going viral is the (in retrospect) ironic caption. Just two words, but enough to spread like wildfire:

“The mastermind”.