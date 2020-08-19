د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Cooking Thousands Of Meals With No Sleep: Group Of Maltese Chefs In Lebanon Give Update On Their Experience

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The group of Maltese chefs who flew to Lebanon after raising  €41,000 has just published an update on Facebook documenting their first day on the job.

“Thousands of meals done on a three-hour sleep. Getting to bed at 3am last night and up and running at 6.30am this morning. Our new Lebanese colleagues welcomed us with opened arms and spirits were high,” said Rafel Sammut, one of the restauranteurs on the team.

UPDATE:

First and possibly hardest day done and dusted!

Thousands of meals done on a 3hr sleep. Getting to bed at 3am…

Posted by Rafel Sammut on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Sammut explained how they will continue being of support by mingling with the locals to better understand what they’re going to, being able to empathise.

“Hany Harb and Jean Galea Souchet will be Meeting up with a number of NGOs to begin passing on financial support accordingly,” said the post also.

A video recently posted shows how the NGOs mentioned above are not only for Lebanon but aimed to help multitudes of people including an Ethiopian charity that functions out of Lebanon itself.

Distributing meals ❤️

????????❤️????????

Posted by Ali Baba on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

There was an admirable outpouring of support for these charitable souls following this update that some even described as “restoring their faith in humanity”.

 

Tag a friend who wants to support this initiative.

READ NEXT: Popular Valletta Bar Closes Temporarily But Urges People Not To Scream Blue Murder At Those Which Stay Open

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK