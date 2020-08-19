Cooking Thousands Of Meals With No Sleep: Group Of Maltese Chefs In Lebanon Give Update On Their Experience

The group of Maltese chefs who flew to Lebanon after raising €41,000 has just published an update on Facebook documenting their first day on the job.

“Thousands of meals done on a three-hour sleep. Getting to bed at 3am last night and up and running at 6.30am this morning. Our new Lebanese colleagues welcomed us with opened arms and spirits were high,” said Rafel Sammut, one of the restauranteurs on the team.