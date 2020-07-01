Nine Events You Need To Attend This Weekend To Celebrate Malta’s Grand Reopening

Malta is officially out of a public health emergency and mass gatherings are allowed to happen which can only mean one thing… … it’s time to party! Summer is in full swing and so are some of our favourite summer nights out. From the rebirth of legendary events to the welcoming of new ones, here’s a rundown of where you need to be this weekend.

Friday 3rd of July

1. Malta’s favourite queer night is back! Lollipop is finally back after a COVID-19 hiatus and they’re going straight down the rabbit hole in their triumphant return. Malta’s most highly-anticipated gay night kicks off at 10.30pm at Treehaus with DJ St. John and Mar Escalda on deck to bring a much-needed summer vibe to the party.

2. Down with District! District has returned like nothing ever happened. The highly-anticipated night is already in week two of its post-COVD-19 party palooza with Kyle Cortis, A/P, Edd, Husko and Masu in the house to keep you jiving all night long.

3. One of Malta’s first summer fests Valletta Waterfront is going to be buzzing for four weeks straight thanks to the APS Summer Festival. Kicking off on Friday, the festival features an eclectic choice of styles, artists include Red Electrick, Nadine Axisa, Studio 18 and musicians of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra together with emerging local talent and the Malta Youth Orchestra. These live music weekends are complemented with outdoor cinema nights, dance, comedy and poetry acts.

4. Iconic Friday sessions… with G7 and Sound Salon as they embark on their hot, hot, hot parties over at Gianpula Village.

5. Bark Bark and Pat Surfside is the place to be if you’re in for some groovy tunes this weekend. Bark Bark Disco will be in the house supported by the vinyl-villain Patman who will be spinning all the tunes for a night of good vibes and alcohol tanginess.

Saturday 4th of July

6. Jungle Fever It’s disco time baby! Only this time Frisco Disco is going exotic with a jungle-themed night led by Nicky Slim, Patman, Slick Steve, Louie G and Jono.

7. Glitched out The notorious Glitch Club Series is back and it’s already in week two. The summer-long program features some of Malta’s most sought-after underground DJs taking the stage for a night of techno takeover. This week featuring SPFDJ, Budge and Etched.

8. Sunset Sundays… at none other than Ta’ Xbiex’s favourite music hangout spot, Storeroom. Local musicians perform in the quaint spot as the sun sets on a lovely weekend.

9. Café del Mar cooldowns To wrap it off, a free entrance Café del Mar cooldown set featuring Gilbert, Debrii and Carl Lautier.