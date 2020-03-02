New Miss Republic Of Malta Stands Up For Pageant Organisers Following Title Mix-Up

Miss Republic of Malta holder Nicole Agius has stood up for the organisers of the Miss Malta beauty pageant in the wake of a mix-up that saw another contestant be awarded the title first.

Natalya Galdes, aka Miss Sliema, was awarded the title on the night but it was stripped from her the following day and given to Nicole Agius, aka Miss Attard.

Following the debacle, Nicole spoke to Lovin Malta to give her side of the story and defend the pageant organisers.

“The directors, Kersten Borg and Jeanette Bezzina, contacted me yesterday to say that they needed to speak to me ASAP. They met with me and Miss Sliema and told us that there was a mistake,” she said.

“I didn’t want to take away someone’s title without knowing the full truth. But the mistake was on what was written on the piece of paper that was handed to presenters Owen and Taryn, not from the points counted.”

“It was the fault of the notary who wrote the names down, not the organisers of the event. I’m actually really grateful that they did contact me to let me know what happened because if it was someone else, they wouldn’t have let us know so to not tarnish the name of Miss Malta.”

“They showed us what the notary had stamped and the points showed that I can in second.”

“People need to know the truth. I didn’t meddle with any of the points, I didn’t hide anything. I even gave them permission to show it to Miss Sliema so that everything was clear.”

Miss Sliema Natalya Galdes lashed out at the beauty pageant after they took to Facebook last night to announce the change in results, claiming that she never ‘agreed or approved’ the results.