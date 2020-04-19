Need A Hug? Facebook Is Adding A Hug Reaction So Malta Can Spread The Love During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Facebook is adding a new hug reaction to its existing library so that you can spread the love to your family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the new reaction hasn’t landed yet, it’s being introduced so that people can spread the love to others while also abiding by social distancing norms. Think about it is the ‘love’ react but a bit more sincere and closer to the heart.
We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time.
We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/HunGyK8KQw
— Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020
It will come in two different forms according to what platform you use. For desktop, it will appear as an emoji hugging a heart while on Messenger it will show as a pulsating purple-ish heart.
And you’ll need to press and hold down the current heart reaction in order for it to update (but it doesn’t seem to be working just yet).
According to a member of the Facebook team, the reaction will start rolling out next week, so keep an eye out!
On Facebook, we will launch a seventh Reaction alongside the existing six. The new Care Reaction will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and https://t.co/t0PZL74vjg pic.twitter.com/PkpbCoPc4F
— Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020
With social media becoming a necessity during these unprecedented times, the introduction of a ‘hug’ react is a welcomed gesture for all those who cannot meet up in person. Hopefully, it won’t stay this way for too long and we’ll be able to give people actual hugs soon.