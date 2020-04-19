د . إAEDSRر . س

Need A Hug? Facebook Is Adding A Hug Reaction So Malta Can Spread The Love During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Facebook is adding a new hug reaction to its existing library so that you can spread the love to your family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the new reaction hasn’t landed yet, it’s being introduced so that people can spread the love to others while also abiding by social distancing norms. Think about it is the ‘love’ react but a bit more sincere and closer to the heart.

It will come in two different forms according to what platform you use. For desktop, it will appear as an emoji hugging a heart while on Messenger it will show as a pulsating purple-ish heart.

And you’ll need to press and hold down the current heart reaction in order for it to update (but it doesn’t seem to be working just yet).

According to a member of the Facebook team, the reaction will start rolling out next week, so keep an eye out! 

With social media becoming a necessity during these unprecedented times, the introduction of a ‘hug’ react is a welcomed gesture for all those who cannot meet up in person. Hopefully, it won’t stay this way for too long and we’ll be able to give people actual hugs soon.

