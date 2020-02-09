‘My Dad Is Super Human’: 55-Year-Old Father Of Malta’s Weightlifting Queen Dominates French Spartan Mountain Race
Everyone’s familiar with the success of Maltese weightlifting champion Yazmin Zammit Stevens, but what many people don’t know is that the OG athlete of the Stevens family is in fact her father, Jude.
The school principal and father of three recently made it to the podium at the Spartan Sprint & Super Winter Race at Valmorel… and he’s 55 years old.
“My dad is basically superhuman and no one knows about it because he spends all his time posting about me and my results and never his own,” Yazmin Zammit Stevens told Lovin Malta.
Jude participated in The Spartan Sprint, an OCR along three to five miles, and The Spartan Super, an eight-to-10-mile OCR, which is no easy task especially when you’re racing through the elevated snowy heart of the Avanchers-Valmorel mountains…
View this post on Instagram
But no mountain is high enough for Jude, who went head-to-head against top athletes in his age category, bagging bronze in both.
“He’s a four-time Iron Man participant and ran several marathons before but recently started CrossFit,” continued Yazmin. “He deadlifts 150kg at 55… I can’t even do that!”
“He is literally the reason I am an elite athlete.”
Jude’s accomplishments and prowess as a Spartan athlete have secured him a spot at the European Spartan in Oberndorf in Tirol, Austria on September 12, 2020.
More importantly, however, Jude’s hard work and dedication have proven to be a blueprint for the younger generation, inspiring Yaz to take her own training to new heights.