Żewġ Pudini Aħjar Minn Waħda: One Of Malta’s Top Christmas Bashes Is Back As A Two-Day Mini-Festival

San Ġwann’s Liquid Club is a local favourite among lovers of techno, electro and everything in between, but this Christmas week, it’s really going to be making the most of that “everything in between” part. And it’s doing it all thanks to the help of one of its favourite sons.

Anyone who’s ever been to a proper party within Malta’s alternative scene has heard the name Danjeli before.

The father of some amazing Maltese remixes and one of the original members of heavyweights Brikkuni, Danjeli has become notorious for throwing in irreverent samples into his music, adding a healthy helping of black comedy and political satire to his already explosive sets.

He’s also worked on some amazing projects beyond Malta’s shores, hopping on board mega-game-studio Rockstar Games’ Scotland wing to work on massive games like Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto.

Once a year, though, Danjeli returns to that little club in San Ġwann for one unforgettable Christmas party… Pudina.

Thanks to some of the biggest names in the scene – be it the lineup of DJs or the light wizards over at Late Interactive – Pudina has become somewhat of a cult legend, with many revellers waiting for the annual festive appointment to take over Liquid.