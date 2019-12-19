Żewġ Pudini Aħjar Minn Waħda: One Of Malta’s Top Christmas Bashes Is Back As A Two-Day Mini-Festival
San Ġwann’s Liquid Club is a local favourite among lovers of techno, electro and everything in between, but this Christmas week, it’s really going to be making the most of that “everything in between” part. And it’s doing it all thanks to the help of one of its favourite sons.
Anyone who’s ever been to a proper party within Malta’s alternative scene has heard the name Danjeli before.
The father of some amazing Maltese remixes and one of the original members of heavyweights Brikkuni, Danjeli has become notorious for throwing in irreverent samples into his music, adding a healthy helping of black comedy and political satire to his already explosive sets.
He’s also worked on some amazing projects beyond Malta’s shores, hopping on board mega-game-studio Rockstar Games’ Scotland wing to work on massive games like Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto.
Once a year, though, Danjeli returns to that little club in San Ġwann for one unforgettable Christmas party… Pudina.
Thanks to some of the biggest names in the scene – be it the lineup of DJs or the light wizards over at Late Interactive – Pudina has become somewhat of a cult legend, with many revellers waiting for the annual festive appointment to take over Liquid.
party and a half <3 thanks for having me Pudina Tal-Milied 2018 X
Posted by SUNTA on Sunday, December 30, 2018
This year, Danjeli is back with Pudina… but he’s actually taking things to a whole new level.
To make up for the lack of pudding the rest of the year – and perhaps to properly close off one shitshow of a decade while he’s at it – Danjeli is organising somewhat of a Pudina festival, with the awesome party this time going on for two nights.
And you know what they say about great nights – they’re literally 200% better if there’s two of them!
Friday 27th December sees a whole new concept being added to Pudina… while keeping some crowd favourites in there too
For one of the first times ever, Liquid will be seeing a couple of bands performing, opening the first night of Pudina in style with DIY indie sweethearts bark bark disco before going on to bring a moshpit to the techno club with BILA, who will actually be launching their brand new EP there.
By the second half of the night, the action will go back to the famous glass DJ stand once more, as a special, first-time set will see Danjeli perform alongside Radju ĦAJ, a cult podcast famous for a bunch of inside jokes and satirical sets. Bringing it all home will be electro-fusion selector Gorgobot.
On Saturday 28th, some recognisable faces will close off Pudina in classic style
Anyone who’s ever been to Pudina – or Liquid, for that matter – will recognise names like Sonitus Eco, SUNTA and Acidulant.
Well, the good news is they’re all playing on the night! Alongside Danjeli, of course.
Tickets for both nights are still up for sale online, but if past years are anything to go by, you really shouldn’t sleep on them
These things sell like hotcakes (or is it hot pudding?), and with so many big names, exciting newcomers and OG headliners returning, Pudini will most definitely be a big one.
Tickets are €10 for each night, but a joint €15 ticket will let you celebrate on both nights for a reduced price.
In the meantime, stay tuned on all the awesome updates on the official Facebook even page… and see you soon enough at Liquid.