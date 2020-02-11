X Factor Winner Destiny Meets Robert Abela: ‘I Want To Make Malta Proud’

Three days after winning X Factor Malta, Destiny Chukunyere met up with Prime Minister Robert Abela at Castille, as is tradition for singers chosen to represent the country in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Destiny, who won the 2015 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, said she learned a lot from the junior version of the contest but that her musical career has progressed since then.

“I’ve grown and matured, we are working a lot and I will do my utmost to make Malta proud,” the 17-year-old told One News after the meeting. “I want Malta to be proud of me and we’ll show the world that we have a lot of talent in Malta.”

Destiny was crowned the second winner of X Factor Malta last Sunday and music producers will now have to create an original song with which the young singer will represent Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands this May. However, she is already one of the bookies’ favourites to win the contest, with only Italy, Sweden and Russia rated above Malta as of the time of writing.