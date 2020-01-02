X Factor Judge And More Artists Offer To Perform At Valletta Anti-Corruption Concert This Sunday

The list of musicians joining an anti-corruption protest-concert in Valletta this Sunday has just been increased yet again… this time featuring one big name straight from X Factor Malta.

Alexandra Alden, one of X Factor Malta’s four judges, will be among those artists performing at the concert, aptly named Kunċert Kontra Korruzzjoni. Alden joins the ranks of Beesqueeze, REA and Sam Christie, three artists who similarly confirmed their presence shortly after the concert was announced a couple of days ago.

“Alex approached us herself asking to play,” one of the organisers of the concert told Lovin Malta. “It’s so cool to have someone like her join this cause.”