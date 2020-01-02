X Factor Judge And More Artists Offer To Perform At Valletta Anti-Corruption Concert This Sunday
The list of musicians joining an anti-corruption protest-concert in Valletta this Sunday has just been increased yet again… this time featuring one big name straight from X Factor Malta.
Alexandra Alden, one of X Factor Malta’s four judges, will be among those artists performing at the concert, aptly named Kunċert Kontra Korruzzjoni. Alden joins the ranks of Beesqueeze, REA and Sam Christie, three artists who similarly confirmed their presence shortly after the concert was announced a couple of days ago.
“Alex approached us herself asking to play,” one of the organisers of the concert told Lovin Malta. “It’s so cool to have someone like her join this cause.”
The four latest artists join the ranks of Brikkuni, Beangrowers, Lapes and Ċikku l-Poplu, who will all be performing in front of Valletta’s Law Courts this Sunday.
Kunċert Kontra Korruzzjoni will kick off at 4:30pm, as a direct follow-up to the first national protest held in the capital for 2020.
While the 3pm protest in front of Parliament is being organsied by Civil Society movements Repubblika, OccupyJustice and ManuelDelia.com, the people behind the concert have stressed out time and time again that their action has absolutely zero political affiliation.
“Week in, week out, this intense corruption has kicked off new winds that have carried off everything with them,” the organisers of Kunċert Kontra Korruzzjoni claimed on Facebook. “Everything except the guilty and the architects of this decadence without precendent. We hope to see you there, numerous and vociferous.”
Sunday 5th Jan. 4:30pm BRIKKUNI Il-LapesCikku l-Poplu
Posted by BEANGROWERS on Monday, December 30, 2019