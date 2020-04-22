‘We Will Miss You’: Malta’s Massive Mid-August Festival Cancels Its ‘Milestone’ Fifth Edition
“What we have feared for the past weeks has happened,” the organisers of Malta’s massive Glitch Festival posted earlier today.
The beloved electronic music festival – which always falls on the occasion of the popular Santa Marija feast in mid-August – has just been cancelled, on the year that would’ve marked its milestone fifth edition.
“We held through as much as we could hoping the situation would improve, yet our beloved yearly gathering won’t be able to take place this year,” the organisers continued. “The health and safety of our fans, artists and crew is paramount.”
“The fifth edition of Glitch Festival was a milestone for us and we had something very special planned out,” they said, but went on to explain how that only means 2021 will be even bigger and better.
“The festival needs your help,” the post went on. “Our message is simple; save your ticket for next year’s edition.”
“By holding on to your ticket, your support will go a long way for our organisation and everyone involved,” the organisers continued. “A lot of effort is put in throughout the whole year by a long list of teams and individuals to bring you the best possible experience.”
“You have been behind us since the start and together we can #SaveGlitchFestival,” the post emotionall finishes.
Anyone who had already bought tickets for this year’s edition will automatically get a ticket for 2021… with some extra goodies being thrown into the offer.
“As a token of appreciation, we’ll be giving a €10 credit redeemable on any Glitch Festival 2021 ticket (Boat Parties, After-Party, Main Festival etc.) or any Glitch Club Series night,” the organisers explained. “For those who would still want to request a refund, further instructions will be provided in the coming days. Please be patient.”
“It will be a summer without Glitch Festival, but we’ll be back stronger than ever on the 14-16 of August 2021, so mark your calendars,” the post ends. “Until then stay safe. We will miss you!”
This year’s edition of Glitch was set to host another stellar line-up of 41 DJs, including Bonobo, Laurent Garniet, Amlie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Mall Grab and I Hate Models.