‘We Are Coming To Destroy You’: Legendary Death Metal Band Bringing Chaos And Mayhem With Them For Debut Malta Show

Metalheads, raise your horns, because old school death metal legends Malevolent Creation are coming to Malta this weekend.

Malevolent Creation formed in Buffalo, New York back in 1987. They’ve performed countless world tours along and their debut album, The Ten Commandments, has become one of the most important death metal releases of the 90s.

Now, the heavy hitters will be embarking on a mini south Europe tour with only three dates and thankfully Malta is one of them.

The death metal dnegels will be playing a show in Rome on the 16th before coming to Malta on Friday down to rip the hell out of The Garage.

Early bird tickets have already sold out and, given the tight confinements of the venue, it’s going to be chaos… just how we like it.

Malevolent Creation will be performing a setlist featuring songs from their latest album The 13th Beast along with all the old school classics.

If you aren’t ready yet then you’re in trouble because the metal legends are coming to destroy you…