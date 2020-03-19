‘We Are A Nation Of Survivors’: Valletta’s Legendary Record Store Provides Some Much-Needed Words Of Encouragement During These Troubling Times

Some look to their faith, some look to family and others look to the government for guidance during these harrowing times. But music will always be there to soothe the soul and reassure you that, at the end of the day, everything is going to be ok.

Malta’s most historic record store has survived both world wars, the Spanish Flu and several recessions and it won’t let the coronavirus be the end of it.

D’Amato Records took to Facebook to announce that despite what is transpiring around us, they will not close their doors in an effort to keep people’s spirits high by providing us with a library of timeless 12″ classics.

“Dear friends, we’ve been open for the last 135 years. We have survived 2 World Wars, the Spanish Flu, recessions, amongst other challenging and hard times,” the store said on Facebook.

“During WWII, when Valletta was the most bombed place on earth, we and other shops still remained open. I was told it kept people’s spirits high. In the coming days, we will keep on going until we are legally allowed.”

D’Amato also shared a photo of the legendary record store back in its early days. A reminder that the store has stood, and continues to stand, the test of time and that that we, as a nation, will face whatever the world throws at us and make it out the other side, albeit with a few bruises.

More inspiring than the image itself is the message D’Amato communicated. One of unity, courage and optimism grounded in Malta’s proud history and the country’s ability to overcome any obstacle.

“We will all be bruised but we will come out of this horrible time especially if we all do it with the right attitude! The Maltese are a nation of survivors and no flu, war or whatever comes our way will get the better of us… keep well, be safe and be strong!”

D’Amato is situated in St John’s Street in Valletta and claims to be the oldest record shop in the world. After all it has been through, coronavirus ain’t gonna stop it!