WATCH: Żejtun Band Club Record And Dedicate Touching Virtual National Anthem To Medical And Civil Sectors

If there’s one positive thing to take away from this pandemic it’s the solidarity the Maltese people have shown through it all and this Żejtun band club is the perfect example of that.

Despite not being able to practice and perform in person, the Beland Music Society used the power of technology to put together this touching rendition of the Maltese national anthem.

Each member went through the trouble of recording their respective instrument from the safety of their home resulting in this perfectly-timed and perfectly-executed version of L-Innu Malti.

More touching than the song itself is the fact that Beland Music Society dedicated it to all those involved in the medical and civil sectors for their service as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A special thanks to those involved in the medical and civil sectors as well as everyone else during this international COVID-19 situation,” the band club said in a Facebook post.

Malta has been labelled as a model country for its medical efforts against COVID-19 but it’s thanks to the combined efforts of everyone that we’ve done so well.

