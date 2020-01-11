WATCH: Woody Losing His Shit To Maltese Songs, The ONLY Way We Could’ve Started 2020

Memes might’ve been king in the last two decades, but the first week of 2020s is already looking even more jam-packed. And amidst all the chaos is one beloved film character, enlarged and wilded out, dancing to some of Malta’s biggest tunes.

Facebook pages entirely dedicated to uploading different iterations of the exact same clip have been a thing for a long time now. One of the most popular international versions, for example, has the new Joker dancing his way down a flight of stairs to pretty much every song ever released.

Taking a more local twist is the latest gem on Facebook, Woody jiżfen għal diversi kanzunetti ta’ artisti Maltin.

Promising exactly what you’d expect, the page has been sharing the exact same clip of a man dressed up as a life-sized Woody from Toy Story, passionately dancing away ahead of a group of visibly confused kids. Only every time the video is shared, it’s accompanied by a different Maltese song. The result? Gold, every single time.

The clip in question is actually quite old as far as viral videos go, seemingly first appearing back in 2011 as part of a longer video from a kid’s birthday party in the streets. However, it was with the rise of “The same video of X dancing to different songs” memes that clips the Woody’s came to become more popular. And the Maltese version definitely didn’t disappoint.

If you’re still not convinced, here are 11 videos of… well, Woody dancing to different songs by Maltese artists. Just roll with it, and enjoy.

1. Malta’s Eurovision gem 7th Wonder kicked things off in late December the only way Ira Losco can ever do; beautifully.

2. The Dejjem Tiegħek Becky soundtrack? Oh, yes please.

3. What is a list of Maltese songs without Mary Spiteri’s iconic Labour anthem? Nothing, that’s what.

4. If you don’t know or remember Hooligan, we can’t be friends. And it looks like Woody agrees.

5. Remember Fabrizoo Faniello’s I Do? Well, now you do… and good luck getting out of your mind.

6. Looking for something a little bit more contemporary? Say no more fam, Eddie Fresco’s here to save the day.

7. Freddie Portelli’s Mur Ħallini will NEVER not be a bop. It also makes a whole lot of sense with Woody’s aggressive dance moves #IssaDejjaqtni

8. Make 2020 the year that you manage to wild to L-Aħħar Bidwi f’Wied il-Għasel