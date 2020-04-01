WATCH: ‘We Are Family!’ Maltese Musicians’ Virtual Performance Heaps Praise On Island’s Tireless Healthcare Workers

With Malta’s healthcare workers working tirelessly on the front line to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Brass House Unit moved from the stage to online to give medical professionals much-deserved thanks and praise.

Malta has been labelled a model country for its medical efforts against COVID-19, with departments working together to pull Malta out of the outbreak.

In a rendition of Sister Sledge’s ‘We Are Family’, Brass House Unit reminded us that even in these times of isolation, we need to show our heroic healthcare workers that they’re not alone in this fight. Contributing their vocal chops to the virtual performance were a number of popular singers, ranging from Eurovision veterans to new beloved X Factor contestants.

“This is the time where we should appreciate what we take for granted in our daily routine,” Brass House Unit said. “FAMILIES are the most important we should cherish and this is for all you out there that are still going in for work to help everyone in this dark hour.”

