WATCH: This Maltese Singer’s Voice Will Take You Back 100 Years In Time
On today’s episode of Why Aren’t You Currently Competing On The X Factor? we’re taking a look at the case of Nicole Borg: self-confessed bookworm and journalist with soulful vocals lined with the tones of 1920’s animation.
With friend Siobhan Vassallo on the keys, the duo have taken on Tones and I’s 2019 breakout sophomore single Dance Monkey:
What makes this cover infinitely better than the majority you’d come across on YouTube? The fact that they left the bloopers in, showing the girls know how to have fun while creating. And that shows real passion.
Usually, at this time of year we’d take a look ahead to the new year, or decade, approaching. But before we start that, we thought we’d take a little look back at the last century; where it all began…