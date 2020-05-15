WATCH: These Four Guys Just Dropped The COVID Summer Anthem Malta Desperately Needed
If you thought summer was cancelled, think again because these guys just saved the sunny season with this fire anthem.
MTeam, a new supergroup formed by Matthew James, Kugene, Micimago and Mr M, literally came out of nowhere to drop what is most definitely one of our favourite summer anthems a month before the season starts.
1991 is nu-disco/funk COVID-19 inspired track that has us sunbathing on our rooftops while sipping on a pina colada.
The synergy that all four musicians bring to the track gives it that summer anthem vibe that’s been missing from 2020 so far.
And let’s not forget about those funky bass lines which just propel the track forward and gives it some extra flavour.
1991 makes for the perfect pool-side summer anthem… that is when pools do open.
But when they do, we sure as hell will be blasting 1991 on the speakers in celebration of the end of the pandemic and the start of a glorious summer.