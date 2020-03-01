WATCH: The Sounds That Define Malta Transposed Into A Three-Minute Flamenco Rhythm

د . إAEDSRر . س

A research project used local statistical data to create the ultimate sound of the Maltese islands.

Malta AlgoRhythm was the musical creation of Seville-based flamenco dance company Puerto Flamenco and Arts Council Malta who used statistics based on the 12 months of the year or 12 hours of a day to create the ultimate rhythm of the Maltese nation.

Statistics ranged from when we wake up to how many hours we spend on social media, all of which was then compartmentalised it into a three-minute-long flamenco-based track to create what is essentially Malta’s true rhyme…

and it’s got a groove to it.

Once the statistics were fit within the rhythmic framework of the 12-beat flamenco cycle they were then choreographed into various dance, footwork and percussion elements to create an incredibly fascinating polyrhythmic beat accompanied by an equally fascinating and enlightening video.

The message behind the music touches on some interesting statistics that some may not be aware of, like the fact that 6kg of Maltese honey is produced every hour and 17% of Maltese don’t use the internet.

The end product is the wonderful coming together of science in music put together by some incredibly-talented musicians and performers to turn what would otherwise be numbers on a page into a piece of art.

Puerto Flamenco will also be performing in Malta on the 19th and 20th June at Teatru Manoel.

