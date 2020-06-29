WATCH: Talented 11-Year-Old Maltese Musician’s First Single Tackles Bullying And Discrimination

At just 11 years old, Maltese singer Neil Sant is already tackling issues of prejudice and discrimination in his first-ever single, Alien.

Neil started singing at the young age of two and has progressed immensely over the past nine years thanks to the helping hand and guidance of his vocal coach and mentor Josuha De Cadenéx.

Now, the musical prodigy decided to release his first single composed entirely by himself – and he jumped in the deep end by tackling issues of bullying and discrimination.

ALIEN is a funky summer tune that is both relevant and fun. The song is composed of a bouncy piano beat with a retro drum machine to back up Neil’s dynamic and full vocals. But don’t let that all fool you; within all of that are some poignant lyrics that would resonate with listeners of all ages.

“The song is about the ugliness of prejudice and the non-acceptance by others leading to bullying simply because they are different from the norm, therefore treated as if they are aliens,” his aunt Christine Pearl Saliba told Lovin Malta.

Just think about it; Neil has mastered both piano and vocals and is able to do both simultaneously… at the age of 11.

Having captured social issues and challenging them into music at such an early age is a promising start to what will undoubtedly be a fruitful music career for the young Maltese talent. Look out for this one!

Tag an aspiring Maltese musician