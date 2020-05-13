WATCH: Superstar DJ Sasha Drops Maltese Duo’s Lush Track During EDC Mexico Set
A Maltese producer duo has had to pinch themselves repeatedly after finding out that one of their tracks was used as the opening song of Welsh DJ Sasha’s set at a recent festival in Mexico.
Undefined’s track Paachi has already been making waves – but to be Sasha’s starter track is quite the accomplishment, and the Maltese duo aren’t hiding their feelings.
Such an honour. Sasha opening a set with our original track Paachi [Colorize Music] last Feb in Mexico! Stream: https://open.spotify.com/track/7l76v2GZLFnRUC8yOLSULV?si=q8xugnBqTTufB9Om-EIMzA Source: Alx Gabriel
“I spent a good 30 minutes crying.”
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Ryan Cachia explained how his partner-in-crime Steve Vella was casually Googling the group’s name when they came across a Soundcloud set uploaded by Sasha’s label, Last Night On Earth.
“We were overjoyed of course, Steve called me up and I spent a good 30 minutes crying,” Ryan told Lovin Malta. “But then he called me up again and said ‘wait, there’s more – there’s a video!'”
You can follow the full set in the video below.
Undefined has been pushing the boundaries of house and techno music with their unique approach to producing.
However, with Sasha’s co-sign firmly established, Undefined can only go from strength to strength from here on out.