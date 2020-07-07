WATCH: Sangria Baby! Emma Muscat Releases Steamy New Single With A Summery Maltese Backdrop

Maltese starlet Emma Muscat has taken social media by storm with the release of her newest single ‘Sangria’.

Featuring well-renowned Italian artist Astol, ‘Sangria’ tells the story of two young people in love to the tune of some spicy reggaeton beats.

You can glimpse some gorgeous shots of the Maltese islands throughout her music video (directed by Malta’s very own Colin Azzopardi) – from the crystal clear seas at Blue Lagoon, to some iconic Valletta backdrops.

Amassing just under a quarter of a million views in less than a day, Muscat’s song has received rave reactions from fans all over the globe.

The ‘Sangria’ music video was published on the Warner Music Italy YouTube channel yesterday, where it has since received a whopping 16,000 likes.

