WATCH: Relikc’s Back! One Of Malta’s Hottest Pop Acts Has Opened The Summer Season With A Sizzling Hot Single

Malta has been craving some new summer tracks and one of the island’s most sought after and reputable veteran groups has delivered.

Relikc have returned to the music scene all guns blazing with their electropop track “Hate That I Love You” and after just one listen, we already see it being a radio hit.

The song is a boisterous funk pop track about a complicated love relationship. It’s accompanied by an equally energetic music video featuring two lovers embroiled in a dichotomous dance routine in what appears to be after-hours in a small theatre.

Dancers Pamela Kerr and Kostas Papamatthaiakis can be seen going back and forth between harmony and hate as they grapple with the emotions they have for each other. On the other side of the curtain, Relikc put emotions to music and jam away.

With a production quality as crisp as it gets, “Hate That I Love You” has all the hooks, embellishments and pop elements to propel it to mainstream success. It’s upbeat, dance-friendly and catchy chorus sets it up to be a summer hit and we wouldn’t be surprised if it started popping up on speakers in beach clubs around Malta.

It’s taken a while for the veteran five-piece to get up and running in 2020 with “Hate That I Love You” being their first release of the year. Nonetheless, it’s evident that the band has been busy during the partial lockdown and have made the wait worth it.

Tag someone who would love this track!