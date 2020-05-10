WATCH: Oh, Mama! Malta-Based Musician’s Latest Single Is An Impassioned And Empowering Homage To Home

د . إAEDSRر . س

From pro-roller skating to freestyle rapping, musician Fattima Mahdi is the renaissance woman we all aspire to be but her true strength lies in the music she produces.

And her latest single might be her most powerful piece to date.

Mama is the latest track released by the multi-dimensional artist who only four years ago arrived on Malta’s shores.

Yet in that brief span of time, Fattima has climbed the ranks within Malta’s underground music scene and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know her name and the music that comes with it.

Fattima pays homage to her half-Nigerian, half-Somalian roots in her latest single in what can be described as an ethereal, passionate performance that draws on the raw emotion and connection one feels to home.

 

Conceptualised and produced by Rikki Lee Scicluna and Claude Spiteri Belcher from Gilkicker Studios, Mama combines contemporary electronic music with hints of afrobeat to create a refreshingly unique composition with meaningful, empowering rhymes.

Mama is also accompanied by a bare-bones music video featuring Mahdi stripped naked and slowly being covered in yellow paint – a symbolic gesture to her African roots.

For Mahdi, there are “no limits, only challenges” and Mama is yet another development in the musician’s already illustrious career.

Mama is a song about roots but its message speaks to those who possess unconditional love towards something or someone – particularly fitting for a day like today.

