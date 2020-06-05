د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: ‘No Time To Keep Quiet’ – Maltese Rapper Spits Hard-Hitting Track In Response To George Floyd’s Death

The world has come together in solidarity in an attempt to rid racism once and for all. Some have taken to the streets in protest, others have reached inside their wallets to donate.

But one Maltese rapper has taken to his craft to express the pain, anger and frustration we all feel about the global situation.

Ben Miller’s latest track “I can’t breathe” is a reflection of the events that surround the murder of George Floyd while in police custody, as well as the global debate on police brutality, racism and violence that has followed.

The track comes with a music video that features a silhouetted Miller against a backdrop of uncomfortable and disturbing videos depicting acts of police brutality and protests.

“I’ve got great responsibility here to speak out and use my voice, especially in times like these,” said Miller.

“My intentions are pure and all I’m trying to do is educate. My heart is heavy to the situation and I am standing with all my brothers and sisters who are going through this horrible time.”

In addition to his music, Miller will also be donating all proceeds made from this track to Black Lives Matter movements.

“This is not a time to keep quiet. All profits made from this record will be donated to the BLM movements.”

Four ex-police officers have been charged with the death of George Floyd, with Derek Chauvin being convicted of second-degree murder.

