WATCH: Michela Pace’s Phenomenal Lady Gaga Cover Is The Quarantine Treatment We All Need

Turns out all it took to remind the islands that Michela Pace is one of the best young singers to grace Malta (and Gozo) in a while was a quickly recorded cover of one of Lady Gaga’s biggest hits.

If you’re currently stuck indoors (who am I kidding, we all are) and are looking for a soothing end to another hectic day, the teenage X Factor Malta winner has got you covered.

“This is one of the many songs that you guys wanted me to do a cover of after posting on my Instagram story,” Michela told her fans earlier today, sharing her rendition of Gaga’s Paparazzi. “Hope you guys enjoy it as much as I did making it.”

From the young sister’s iconic highs to that signature voice break we can just never get enough of, the three and a half minute video really does have it all. And hey, it’s even got a double LMA cameo behind her amidst a whole stack of other awards for good measure! We see you, Mich.

As expected, it didn’t take long for the video to get massive positive feedback, with thousands of reactions flowing in within a mere couple of hours.

“Surely the best cover version I’ve heard of this song,” one comment said, with another saying “Lady Gaga needs to see this!”

“How can anyone keep up with you though?” one person quipped. “Getting better and better every day.”

Goosebumps were had, high notes were hit, feels were felt, and that’s all it took for the Gozitan starlet to make us fall in love with her all over again. Balance, restored.

And if you’re somehow not convinced yet, check out Michela’s LMA performance from a couple of months ago right here: