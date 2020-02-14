WATCH: Michela Pace Drops Her First Track Of The Decade Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

Malta’s unstoppable rising star Michela Pace has just dropped her first single of the new decade and it’s got all the signs of great things to come.

Michela has been the centre of attention ever since she was crowned the winner of the inaugural season of X Factor last year and the hype for the release of her first single ‘Say It First’ of 2020 has been real.

Say It First features top, internationally-acclaimed producer B-OK who was the perfect pairing for the X Factor and Eurovision pop star who absolutely shines throughout the track.

The song also dropped with an incredible music video featuring two lovers who really can’t get enough of each other. The perfect song to get you in the mood for Valentine’s…

Chameleon may have been Michela’s first-ever release but Malta’s new pop queen outdid her self with features on several other tracks including Ira Losco’s Cannonball and now B-OK’s Say It First.