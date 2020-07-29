WATCH: Metal Mistress Mikaela Unleashes First Single Off Upcoming Album And It’s Bloody As Hell

Covered in blood and with a determination to dominate the world, one of Malta’s most talented metal singers has released her first single from her debut album, Nocturne In Red. Bring Me Blood is the first glimpse of what is shaping up to be a gigantic debut release from Mikaela as she begins her venture into a solo career. And while embarking on a new journey may feel like a leap in the dark, for Mikaela it’s more like leaping in a pool of blood… and she embraces every moment of it. The hard-hitting metal vocalist has elevated the metal scene to a whole new level with a production quality like never before, both sonically and visually, with a music video directed by none other than the renowned and highly-popular director Steven Levi Vella.

Bring Me Blood was inspired by a traumatic event Mikaela went through after a knife was held to her neck as she was being robbed by a stranger in Paceville. “The message is that people try to change us but as they try to, we become stronger than ever,” she said in a press release. With the artistic mind of Mikaela and the direction of Levi Vella, Bring Me Blood encapsulates everything you’d expect and want in a metal music video; headbanging, chaos, blood and torture, in a beautifully dark but enticing visual performance.

Moreover, it’s a showcase of the island of Malta and helps put the island on the map both as a place of beauty and a place of metal.

And on that note, Nocturne In Red has also garnered international attention by featuring the mighty Marco Minnemann on drums and Kyle Farrugia on bass and guitar. In addition to vocal and piano duties, Mikaela also took the production of the album into her own hands (now that she’s got a Berklee degree) and employed the help of world-renowned Danish producer Tue Madsen to give it that mastering touch. The end product is a polished, well-crafted debut album that will send ripples into the music scene not just in Malta, but worldwide. “The concept behind the album highlights subjects surrounding personal experiences and states of the mind but it is up to the listener and viewer to perceive them on how it’s relative to their lives,” she said. Bring Me Blood is now available on all streaming platforms.

