WATCH: Mellieħa Band Club Records Hymn Of Hope And Courage To Help Overcome COVID-19

Members of a Mellieħa band club have recorded a sweet and sincere message of hope and courage as Malta continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Societa Filarmonica La Vittoria Mellieha filmed and recorded a hymn dedicated to Our Lady Of The Grotto in Mellieħa filled with notes of courage and prayers of unity so that we may all come together to overcome the COVID-19 challenge.

The hymn starts off with a quick prayer before members of the band club begin playing their respective instruments and choir members sing along.

Members perform in isolation, either at home or around various iconic spots around Mellieħa, including Selmun Palace, the Parish Church and the historic site of Our Lady Of The Grotto.