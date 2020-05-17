WATCH: Mellieħa Band Club Records Hymn Of Hope And Courage To Help Overcome COVID-19
Members of a Mellieħa band club have recorded a sweet and sincere message of hope and courage as Malta continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Societa Filarmonica La Vittoria Mellieha filmed and recorded a hymn dedicated to Our Lady Of The Grotto in Mellieħa filled with notes of courage and prayers of unity so that we may all come together to overcome the COVID-19 challenge.
The hymn starts off with a quick prayer before members of the band club begin playing their respective instruments and choir members sing along.