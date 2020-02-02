WATCH: Maltese Rapper’s Latest Music Video Has Us Whizzing Through Scenes Of Spongebob… And We Love It

Maltese rapper Chef’s 2020 debut is marked by a fire two-piece EP accompanied by an even hotter music video that has us talking about Spongebob, James Bond and Usain Bolt all in the same sentence. Chef’s latest single DUMB is a gentle reminder that all good things take time. Released under his own independent record label, Good Guy Records, the music video features a collage of nostalgic edits along with the rapper himself being tossed into the different scene in what can only be described as well-crafted and finely polished edit put together by none other than local talent Mike BeeGee Productions.

“There wasn’t much inspiration behind it. Dumb was actually a track I put aside from the album I released this summer(UNKWN), which I ended putting out at a later stage,” CHEF told Lovin Malta. “Mike called us up and his mind did the rest if I’m honest.” That decision resulted in what we see today, a psychedelic trip with cuts from Spongebob, 007 and other random arrangements… and we absolutely love it.

DUMB also guest features talented Ghanian/British rapper Kofi who also gets his fair share of screen time, even surpassing Usain Bolt in the 100 metres while wearing a onesie…