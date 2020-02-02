WATCH: Maltese Rapper’s Latest Music Video Has Us Whizzing Through Scenes Of Spongebob… And We Love It
Maltese rapper Chef’s 2020 debut is marked by a fire two-piece EP accompanied by an even hotter music video that has us talking about Spongebob, James Bond and Usain Bolt all in the same sentence.
Chef’s latest single DUMB is a gentle reminder that all good things take time. Released under his own independent record label, Good Guy Records, the music video features a collage of nostalgic edits along with the rapper himself being tossed into the different scene in what can only be described as well-crafted and finely polished edit put together by none other than local talent Mike BeeGee Productions.
“There wasn’t much inspiration behind it. Dumb was actually a track I put aside from the album I released this summer(UNKWN), which I ended putting out at a later stage,” CHEF told Lovin Malta.
“Mike called us up and his mind did the rest if I’m honest.”
That decision resulted in what we see today, a psychedelic trip with cuts from Spongebob, 007 and other random arrangements… and we absolutely love it.
DUMB also guest features talented Ghanian/British rapper Kofi who also gets his fair share of screen time, even surpassing Usain Bolt in the 100 metres while wearing a onesie…
“I’ve been working with Kofi on putting his new album together in the past couple of months. We just wanted to show everyone what he could do,” Chef said about his guest feature.
DUMB has already received over 1,000 views since it was released two days ago and, if it’s a sign for things to come, we can expect a lot from Chef and his gang in 2020.