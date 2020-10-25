WATCH: Maltese Rapper Il-Lapes Gets Four Yeses Following Blistering Performance On Malta’s Got Talent

Maltese rapper il-Lapes has wowed viewers and all four judges on his debut in Malta’s Got Talent.

Il-Lapes, backed by producers DJ Mac and Funky Monkey, left the four judges breathless as he sped into his signature style of delivering earnest quick-and-fast blistering bars.

Saying he raps in Maltese due to his love for the language and because he wanted to be cultural, he went on to say he believed that hip hop basically started in Malta since l-għana, the traditional way of Maltese singing, could be seen as the original freestyling (spirtu pront).

The performed an original composition in Maltese on Malta’s Got Talent, featuring bars referencing everyone from Health Minister Chris Fearne to judge Sarah Zerafa.