WATCH: Maltese Rapper Lapes And Petra Release Powerful New Single Taking On Domestic Abuse

Two of Malta’s most interesting musical artists have teamed up and released an emotional and powerful track together discussing relationships, how they crumble… and what can come next.

Lapes and Petra have released Riflessjoni, a new single out today.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, the hard-hitting rapper explained what led him to pen such a touching track.

“I decided to write this love song last year as at the time I was going through some break-ups and personal things,” Lapes said.

“I decided that, instead of taking it from a negative angle, I chose to write a positive song with passion and love to make me feel better instead.”

The track features the incredible vocals of Petra, who wowed national crowds during her run in Season 1 of X Factor Malta.

Petra had famously spoken about her personal experience with domestic violence, which Lapes says gave the powerful track even more depth.

“Petra fit perfectly with her amazing presence and beautiful voice,” Lapes explained. “Her personal experience made the song deeper and gave it more meaning. She has a wonderful character and is a very strong person as well.”

The track is part of an upcoming Lapes project that is expected to drop later this year.

