WATCH: Maltese Rapper Flexes On Music Industry Moguls In Latest Executive-Style Music Video

When he’s not busy busting out some killer beats in an LA studio, Chris Birdd is grinding it out in London, but the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the Maltese rapper home and he’s made good use of his time here to get down to business.

The “Island Boy” has been busy taking care of business over the past few months, releasing a new track every two weeks, and most recently dropped an executive music video for his latest track, Say Less.

Birdd is giving us a glimpse into the business (and baller) life of a rapper as he leads a board room meeting with the rest of his crew at one of Paceville’s go-to hotels, H Hotel.

The light-hearted, satirical music video plays on the dichotomy of a musician in a professional environment with Birdd playing the role of a diva before heading into his meeting.

While his agents suss out the details of a big contract, Birdd enjoys a bowl of cereal before telling his fellow peers to “suck my d*ick”, causing everyone to freak out.

He then peaces out with his pink diary in hand.