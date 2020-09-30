WATCH: Maltese Metalcore Band Takes On Environmental Destruction In Debut Album

It’s been a long buildup of teasers and behind-the-scenes posts, but today marks the much-anticipated release of Maltese metalcore band Decline The Fall’s debut album, Our Own Demise. The release comes five years after band’s inception, of which frontman John Castiel is the only original surviving member.

As the album name implies, most of the songs revolve around one theme: the negative impact man has had on the planet, with the cover design perfectly capturing the message and making reference to one of the album’s most epic tracks, The Last Tree On Earth.

Having already served up two music videos for Our Own Demise – Nemesis and Think Twice, the band has just dropped a fresh, third music video for the album’s title track. And just when you thought you got a handle on Decline The Fall and their signature heavy sound and powerful concoction of growls and clean vocals, they go and blindside you with a totally unexpected “radio-rock friendly” track, making it more accessible to a wider audience. The music video for Our Own Demise was shot at the Astra Theatre in Gozo.

A large part of the video features shots of frontman John sitting at a table against a black backdrop, almost passively accepting things being done to him, serving as a thought-provoking, literal interpretation of the lyrics. The putting out of a candle serves as a transition to the song’s climax, which sees shots of the full band performing on stage to an empty theatre.

“We are drowning in waters that we polluted, Breathing the air that’s suffocating us”

Challenging the COVID-19 music industry standstill The release of both the album and music video comes at a time when the music industry has suffered a devastating blow due to COVID-19, with live concerts and massive international festivals being cancelled worldwide. Indeed, despite everything having been set for Decline The Fall’s debut album launch and live show, the band was left with no option but to release everything online, somewhat filling the gaping hole left in our souls by the music industry standstill (live music, we miss you).

What’s in store for Decline The Fall? Three of the band members have already moved to Slovenia – strategically located a few hours’ drive away from central and Eastern European cities, where the metal scene is more promising. Once united with the rest of the members at the end of this year, they will continue working on material for the new album that’s set to have a different sound, and plan to tour around Slovenia’s neighbouring countries once bans on larger gatherings are lifted. Speaking of what’s in store… …where can we get our hands on the album? Our Own Demise is available for purchase from Moko Tattoos, Play Vintage, Kickstart Rock Bar, or directly from the band’s website. As well as 12 awesome songs, the album features bonus track Composing Madness (which was released way back in 2018) and comes complete with a 24-page booklet which showcases band photos and lyrics you can flip through… when you’re not busy headbanging or playing the air guitar, that is.