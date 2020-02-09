WATCH: Maltese Guitarist Gives Detailed And Nostalgic Rundown Of The Best Local Albums Of The Noughties

Malta’s music history is notoriously under-appreciated and undocumented that we tend to forget about some of the great hits that came out during our childhood years.

Most of us don’t include Luke Grech, however, who just gave a rundown of his top 10 Maltese albums of the Noughties, and the whole thing is giving us some real nostalgic feels.

The Relikc guitarist breaks down his Top 10 albums from the ‘nostalgic noughties’ all the way from the legendary Xtruppaw to the long-forgotten Droned and even an Avril-Lavigne looking Ira Losco…

Not only does Grech take us on a trip down memory lane but he also provides some invaluable insights into the creation of the albums from how they were recorded, who they were recorded by and little bits trivia that make you appreciate the effort and work that went in these tracks.

There’s a whole bunch of tracks here that we either didn’t know even existed or just completely forgot about, but we thoroughly loved rediscovering again.

The Relikc guitarist is just starting out with this whole YouTube thing a whirl and things are working out pretty well so far, so go and show him some love!

What’s your favourite Maltese song of the noughties? Let us know in the comments below