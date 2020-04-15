WATCH: Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Fills Valletta’s Quiet And Empty Streets With Sounds Of Hope

Valletta’s usually busy and bustling streets have fallen silent with the coming of COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean the city has lost its heart and soul.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra launched a music video in which they cover U2’s song ‘Where The Street Have No Name’ in an attempt to inspire people with their music during these troubling times.

Not just any ordinary music video, members of the MPO performed throughout the long streets of Valletta (in isolation of course), while the empty city watched over.

The only sound to be heard echoing through the streets is that of their own instrument reflecting off the ancient walls as they play along to U2’s song, arranged to an orchestra by Aurelio Belli.

“The video is meant to inspire people through music, and send a message of hope to all the people out there affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ” the MPO said in a press release.

This audio-visual music production is the first of four done in collaborating with the Valletta Cultural Agency and with the support of Bank of Valletta and aims to be “a catalyst for connection and positivity, as we unite together as a nation and strive towards a better future.”

