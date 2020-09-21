WATCH: Malta-Based Musician Breathes Life Into People’s Spirits With Latest Afro House Summer Track

د . إAEDSRر . س

In a year defined by a pandemic, Malta-based and multi-talent rapper Fattima Mahdi is set out to do one thing, spread good vibes.

And she’s done exactly that in her latest single and music video, Life.


The half-Nigerian and half-Somalian rapper teamed up with Maltese electronic producer Alias 1 and together composed an upbeat eclectic afro house track with a distinguished summer vibe that helps oversee all the negatives of 2020.

The song features traditional percussion along with contemporary summer house beats, an amalgamation of Fattima’s eclectic background and influences, bringing a unique and refreshing sound to Malta’s local scene.

In addition to the stylistic features, Fattima drives home the mantra of living your life and enjoying what you have, something she communicates with her soft, flowing and easy going lyrics.

The music video is particularly appealing to the local scene as it showcases Malta and all its beauty, from the countryside to the beach, in a way that we haven’t been able to enjoy as much this year.

Nonetheless, Fattima’s stellar song brings a ray of sunshine in a gloomy setting and the multi-talented musician from abroad knows how to keep a beat and find the vibe during these times.

In a world bereft of musical creativity, Fattima stands out as a breath of fresh air and a game-changer in the local music scene this year.

