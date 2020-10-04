WATCH: Macedonian Cleaner Belts Out Stunning Version Of Xemx On Malta’s Got Talent

We’ve all heard The Tramps’ iconic Xemx white a few times, but how many of us can say that we’ve heard it sung by a Macedonian migrant?

Well, that’s what happened on the first edition of Malta’s Got Talent tonight.

Denica Apostolovoska, a 32-year-old Macedonian cleaner who moved to Malta with nothing but a backpack five years ago but ended up settling down here, walked out onto the stage with a guitar and a smile.

Besides stunning Malta with her version of ‘Xemx’, Denica also ended up producing the first emotional moment of the show.

After performing Robbie Williams’ Angels and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, Denica said she dedicated her performance to her mother, who passed away several years ago, a comment which brought judge Maxine Aquilina to tears.

As it turned out, Maxine’s mother also passed away a few years ago and ‘Angels’ was a song they used to sing together.

“They’re here with our success,” Denica said.

Needless to say, she received four yeses, which saw her qualify to the next round.

Tag someone who needs to watch this!