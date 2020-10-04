د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Macedonian Cleaner Belts Out Stunning Version Of Xemx On Malta’s Got Talent

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

We’ve all heard The Tramps’ iconic Xemx white a few times, but how many of us can say that we’ve heard it sung by a Macedonian migrant?

Well, that’s what happened on the first edition of Malta’s Got Talent tonight.

Denica Apostolovoska, a 32-year-old Macedonian cleaner who moved to Malta with nothing but a backpack five years ago but ended up settling down here, walked out onto the stage with a guitar and a smile.

Besides stunning Malta with her version of ‘Xemx’, Denica also ended up producing the first emotional moment of the show.

After performing Robbie Williams’ Angels and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, Denica said she dedicated her performance to her mother, who passed away several years ago, a comment which brought judge Maxine Aquilina to tears.

As it turned out, Maxine’s mother also passed away a few years ago and ‘Angels’ was a song they used to sing together.

“They’re here with our success,” Denica said.

Needless to say, she received four yeses, which saw her qualify to the next round.

Tag someone who needs to watch this!

READ NEXT: Maltese Metal Band Marks New Musical Chapter By Setting Up HQ In Slovenia

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK