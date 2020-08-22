WATCH: Local Indie Sweethearts Release A Bop That Needs ‘Another Play’

But let’s talk about the real deal: Bark Bark Disco (BBD) and recently LA-signed artist JOON just released a new single with visuals called “Another Play”, and its a blast of gooey lo-fi goodness.

In 2020, we’re thirsty for any ray of good news amidst the constant grey cloud of the planet: be it Charmaine Gauci’s smile, Serkin pastizzi on Bolt Food, or some local indie staples making a foot-stomping bop.

‘Another Play’ is a fun tune with a classic BBD sound – a lighthearted ode to the 80s that will instantly get stuck in your head.

Written by BBD’s Ian Schranz, the tune was mixed by popular synth-pop band Chromatic’s Johnny Jewel, who also founded the L.A. label which Joon is now signed to – Italians Do It Better. Accompanied by Joon’s Yasmin Kuymizakis’ soft vocals and fine production skills – it’s bound to be one of the most memorable singles of this year.

Plus, the accompanying video is tongue-in-cheek, has some super cool dance moves by other local acts and is really just a visual hug. Thank you, BBD and Joon.