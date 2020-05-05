WATCH: Livin’ On A Prayer! Maltese Musicians Perform Alongside Bon Jovi In COVID-19 Song Challenge

Two Maltese musicians had their dreams come true when they played alongside Bon Jovi in an online duet after the American rockstar issued a challenge to pen a new track inspired by stories of courage and perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 6,000 submissions had been entered in just the first two days of Bon Jovi’s challenge and Glenn Sacco and Keith Rollin were lucky enough to be one of the select few to feature side-by-side with the American rockstar in a virtual duet.

Bon Jovi plays the first stanza of the track ‘Do What You Can’ before Glen and Keith take it away with their own version of the song with lyrics inspired by Malta’s dealings with the COVID-19 pandemic along with a music video that features shots of the beautiful island.

All this while the legendary rock star just strums away on his acoustic guitar.

The Maltese musicians even join Bon Jovi on the chorus section of the song and bust out a mean guitar solo to top it off.

Since it was submitted, the video has been shared multiple times including a highly-popular Bon Jovi fan page.