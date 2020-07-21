WATCH: Libyan-Maltese Singer Sits Down With BBC To Talk About Some Of His Most Cherished Possessions

One of Malta’s most talented musical exports has made his way onto BBC to give us a glimpse into his multicultural upbringing and experiences growing up in both Libya and Malta.

Bahjat Alturjman sat down with BBC News Africa (which has 5 million Facebook likes btw) at The Daily Grub in Naxxar to speak about the treasures and possessions he carries around in his bag.

And unlike any other youth, Bahjat’s backpack features an eclectic mix of mementos from his past; from photo albums as a child in Libya to a mug with memories of Malta.

The Libyan-Maltese musician has amassed a strong following in the music world with his refreshing blend of contemporary pop and Arabic influences. He has featured on Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the year and has multiple singles at over one million streams.

As the superstar singer and songwriter rummages through his backpack, it’s clear to see where he draws inspiration. The passion he has for his home country and Malta has proven to be instrumental in helping develop his characteristically unique sound.

It’s also super cool that a Maltese artist is being recognised by one of the biggest media platforms in the world and is a testament to the rich musical talent and cultural diversity this island possesses.

