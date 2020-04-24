WATCH: Joseph Calleja And Ira Losco Announce Star-Studded Virtual Music Festival In Support Of Malta’s Frontliners
A new virtual festival in support of healthcare workers and frontliners features some of Malta’s biggest musical stars performing to you live from your TV screen.
Malta Together’s ‘A Festival of Gratitude and Inspiration’ aims to provide entertainment for everyone at home while also showing gratitude to all frontliners involved in the fight against COVID-19.
And it has the backing of some of Malta’s biggest musical stars including brand ambassadors Joseph Calleja and Ira Losco…
A Festival of Gratitude and Inspiration features an eclectic mix of musical acts all of whom will be performing live on the 3rd of May starting from 9 pm.
The festival features some familiar faces as well as new ones too who have yet to make their debut outside the realms of X-Factor…
Amber, Destiny Chukunyere, Djun, Emma Muscat, FAITH – Five Are In The House, Gaia Cauchi, Glen Vella, Ivan Grech (Winter Moods), Justine Shorfid, Kevin Paul, Il-Lapes, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Marc Storace, Matthew James Borg, Michela, Nicole Frendo, Owen Leuellen, Pamela Bezzina, Red Electrick, The New Victorians, The Travellers, and Tribali.
“I am very excited that we can help raise the spirits of the people of Malta and to express our gratitude to all the front liners,” said Ira Losco.
“Through this concert, we will raise awareness of all the fantastic work that is being performed by voluntary organisations, from providing food to vulnerable families to assisting people faced with fear and depression. We will also be spreading the message that we must stay home to stay safe, while ensuring that we keep busy and happy.”
Everyone involved in the festival, from production to musical acts, will be performing on a voluntary basis in an act of solidarity for Malta’s frontliners during these difficult times.
Although Malta has been deprived of most social events since the COVID-19 virus arrived on its shores, the news of a virtual festival is bound to lift the spirits of a nation that has fought valiantly against the deadly virus.
The festival will air on TVM1 on Sunday 3rd May at 9.00 pm and will also be streamed online in English at the same time on Malta Together’s Facebook page.