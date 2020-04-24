WATCH: Joseph Calleja And Ira Losco Announce Star-Studded Virtual Music Festival In Support Of Malta’s Frontliners

A new virtual festival in support of healthcare workers and frontliners features some of Malta’s biggest musical stars performing to you live from your TV screen.

Malta Together’s ‘A Festival of Gratitude and Inspiration’ aims to provide entertainment for everyone at home while also showing gratitude to all frontliners involved in the fight against COVID-19.

And it has the backing of some of Malta’s biggest musical stars including brand ambassadors Joseph Calleja and Ira Losco…

A Festival of Gratitude and Inspiration features an eclectic mix of musical acts all of whom will be performing live on the 3rd of May starting from 9 pm.

The festival features some familiar faces as well as new ones too who have yet to make their debut outside the realms of X-Factor…

Amber, Destiny Chukunyere, Djun, Emma Muscat, FAITH – Five Are In The House, Gaia Cauchi, Glen Vella, Ivan Grech (Winter Moods), Justine Shorfid, Kevin Paul, Il-Lapes, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Marc Storace, Matthew James Borg, Michela, Nicole Frendo, Owen Leuellen, Pamela Bezzina, Red Electrick, The New Victorians, The Travellers, and Tribali.