WATCH: It’s Owen Leuellen Time! Valletta’s Fresh Prince Takes A Couple Of Hits But Still Shines In Debut Single

One year since he took Malta by storm, Owen Leuellen is back. But Valletta’s Fresh Prince isn’t the same kid we saw take the stage on the inaugural season of X Factor. In fact, he’s a completely different animal. It’s Owen Leuellen time.

The Maltese rapper just dropped his first single and it’s the most-polished piece of music we’ve seen come out of the rising star…ever. Owen breaks out into a rhythm just seconds into the song and doesn’t let up until the very end, weaving in and out of verse, chorus, verse, chorus with some exciting embellishments included the use of autotune to emphasis those big lines.

My Time pulls no punches, but the music video sure does. Directed by Steven Levi Vella, the music video to My Time features Owen grappling with the consequences of fame and the attention that comes with it, including the bad side. At one point, the fresh prince is strapped to a chair and subject to a beating by a man in a suit.

But it’s all worth it when you got the whole club holding you up as you crowd surf…

Perhaps the most thought-provoking sequence of the music video is when Leuellen comes face-to-face with a younger version of himself, a memento to his beginnings when he looked to rap to cope with the troubles he was faced with growing up.

Rap gave Owen everything and now he’s returning the favour. It’s Owen Leuellen time and he’s just getting started…