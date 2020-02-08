‘I Really Need Your Help’: Maltese Musician’s Debut EP Dream Requires €6,000 In 40 Days
UK-based Maltese musician Federica is gearing up to launch her debut EP this summer… but for her to be able to do so, she needs to raise €6,000 in just 40 days.
Federica has teamed up with local crowdfunding company ZAAR to help kickstart her debut EP but, as any independent artist knows, it’s no easy task doing it all alone.
That’s why she’s appealing to the Maltese public to help make her dreams come true.
Along with her own personal savings, the €6,000 will cover everything from recording, mixing and mastering to artwork design and even a music video.
Such an ambitious dream cannot be accomplished alone, and Federica will require the help of many on her way. She even plans to collaborate with both Maltese and London creatives and talent and she wants to make sure that everyone gets paid for every ounce of work they put into the project.
Though the Maltese musician has been involved in the music scene for a while now, she is taking things to the next level and will be rebranding her whole image under her new, fresh stage name… Feds.
The EP will consist of around five juicy songs which together summarise the rollercoaster of experiences Feds had since moving to London, fusing her love for electronic pop production, singer-songwriter lyrics and jazzy guitar sounds.
Supporting the creation of this EP isn’t just supporting a musician’s dream.
Anyone who contributes will be able to benefit from a wide range of personalised rewards from Feds, including personalised thank you’s, free pre-release song downloads, art pieces by @doodleshmoodle, gig tickets and exclusive live performances.
And as it stands, she’s already managed to get €1,500 pledged towards her goal!
Help Feds make her dream come true and support great local music by donation towards the creation of her debut EP here.