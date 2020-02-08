‘I Really Need Your Help’: Maltese Musician’s Debut EP Dream Requires €6,000 In 40 Days

UK-based Maltese musician Federica is gearing up to launch her debut EP this summer… but for her to be able to do so, she needs to raise €6,000 in just 40 days.

Federica has teamed up with local crowdfunding company ZAAR to help kickstart her debut EP but, as any independent artist knows, it’s no easy task doing it all alone.

That’s why she’s appealing to the Maltese public to help make her dreams come true.

Along with her own personal savings, the €6,000 will cover everything from recording, mixing and mastering to artwork design and even a music video.

Such an ambitious dream cannot be accomplished alone, and Federica will require the help of many on her way. She even plans to collaborate with both Maltese and London creatives and talent and she wants to make sure that everyone gets paid for every ounce of work they put into the project.