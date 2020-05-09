WATCH: ‘Fantastic’ Young Violinist Takes To Her Front Door To Entertain Sliema Neighbours And Passers-By

د . إAEDSRر . س

Residents around Sliema’s Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone street were yesterday treated to a little weekend quarantine treat, courtesy of Maria Cini, a young, talented violinist who took to her front door to entertain everyone.

“It was fantastic,” Brigida Arrigo, one of the residents who helped organise it all and filmed the violinist’s performance, told Lovin Malta. Cini’s renditions of popular songs were also meant as “a tribute to those who fight against COVID-19, doctors and nurses,” Arrigo explained.

“I’m so happy that the majority of neighbours supported her… along with some passers-by too!”

In fact, in a video shared by the Sliema Local Council, Maria ended up being joined by a group of people who happened to be driving past, with the driver exiting to dance as the passengers filmed from inside the car.

“What a great atmosphere this evening in one of our streets,” the Local Council said of the performance, that was held between 6 and 7pm on Friday night.

“Thank you Maria for entertaining us with your violin this evening,” Brigida said following the performance. “The sound of music brought so much joy to us all.”

