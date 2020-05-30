WATCH: Extraterrestrial! Maltese Artist Provides Soundtrack To World’s First ‘Animal Crossing’ Fashion Show

Formerly known as Yews, Joon is the one-woman-electronic-powerhouse Yasmin Kuymizakis, a popular name within the alternative sphere and affectionately hailed as one of the pioneers in the local electronic music scene’s latest wave.

Now, the Nintendo game has also played host to its first-ever fashion show, with the Animal Crossing avatars sporting looks inspired by some of the world’s biggest designers. And setting the scene for it all with her new song is one Maltese musician.

Social simulation video game Animal Crossing’s latest edition has been entertaining millions worldwide, with lockdown and quarantine proving to be the perfect opportunity to live your best digital life.

The three-minute runway show was organised by Berlin-based fashion organisation Reference Studios as part of its second edition of Reference Festival.

Organising the show was photographer Kara Chung, who runs the 47,000-follower strong Instagram account Animal Crossing Fashion Archive, and stylist Marc Goehring of 032C.

With looks inspired by Loewe, Prada and GmBH, the whole thing ended up looking pretty much like your typical fashion show… with an extra helping of anthropomorphic animals, of course.

Fashion insider and sound aficionado Michel Gaubert was in charge of selecting the music for the show… and it was here that Yasmin’s banger ended up being chosen.

“When working on the script it became obvious that the music had to be very upbeat, slightly subversive and fun, to bring the show to life as it was all about having a good time.”

“My friends at Italians Do It Better [the label Yasmin is currently signed on] sent me the track E.T by Joon, and as I listened to it for the first time, it felt like it had all the right ingredients to make the show come to life,” Gaubert said.

Soon enough, the digital fashion show was featured everywhere, from Vogue to Dazed. And with it, came the accolades to Yasmin’s musical journey as Joon… which has only just begun with E.T.

In the meantime, if you want to check out E.T’s actual music video, be warned; it might not have talking cats, but it does have one very funky dancing alien.